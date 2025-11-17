Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.2325 and last traded at $0.2325. 3,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2650.

Solgold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $793.49 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solgold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

