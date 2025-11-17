Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.6550.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSNGY shares. UBS Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.
