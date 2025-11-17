Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.6550.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSNGY shares. UBS Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

