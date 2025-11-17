BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 14.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 68,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.87. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTBD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BT Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BT Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

