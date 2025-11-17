TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO Acquires $279,733.00 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $279,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 764,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,671.48. The trade was a 6.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, James Labe purchased 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Labe acquired 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Labe purchased 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Labe acquired 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, James Labe purchased 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, James Labe purchased 44,630 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $296,343.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, James Labe acquired 53,160 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $352,450.80.

On Tuesday, August 26th, James Labe bought 27,988 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $181,362.24.

On Monday, August 25th, James Labe bought 80,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, James Labe purchased 42,003 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $270,499.32.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 322,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.3%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPVG

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.