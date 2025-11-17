Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 17th (ACQ, CMPR, CVE, EXE, HR.UN, MDA, SIA, SPB, STN, WN)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 17th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $77.00 to $83.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$21.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$11.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$11.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.50.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$153.00 to C$168.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$112.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$98.00.

