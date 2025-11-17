Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 17th (ACQ, CMPR, CVE, EXE, HR.UN, MDA, SIA, SPB, STN, WN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 17th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

Get AutoCanada Inc alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $77.00 to $83.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$21.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$11.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$11.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.50.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$153.00 to C$168.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$112.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$98.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.