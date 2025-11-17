Best Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – November 17th

Leap Therapeutics, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Surmodics are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index and analyst. Investors often see them as offering higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and typically less analyst coverage than larger-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Surmodics (SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

