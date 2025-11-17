Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 726,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 324,874 shares.The stock last traded at $5.3310 and had previously closed at $6.84.

YSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%. Yatsen has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 36.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 85,820 shares during the period.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

