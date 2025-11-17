Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.3625. Prosiebensat.1 Media shares last traded at $1.3625, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.