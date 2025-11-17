Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $47.1040, with a volume of 216139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

