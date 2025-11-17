Westaim (CVE:WED) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.02 and last traded at C$23.15, with a volume of 3807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.49.

Westaim Stock Down 4.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.34.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

