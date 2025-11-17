Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 22.2% – Still a Buy?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 226,138 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 75,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

