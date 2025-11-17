ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.9550. Approximately 498,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,208,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECARX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.74.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ECARX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,722,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ECARX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ECARX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,155,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX during the third quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ECARX by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 950,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 110,243 shares during the last quarter.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

