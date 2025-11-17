Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $549.27 and last traded at $546.13, with a volume of 102912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $529.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $526.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 59,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $385.16 per share, for a total transaction of $23,071,469.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,947,968 shares in the company, valued at $750,279,354.88. This trade represents a 3.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $3,047,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 109,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920,955.54. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,746,944. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 221.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

