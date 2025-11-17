Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.20 and last traded at $54.9060. Approximately 74,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 272,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

ROCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 18.5%

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 694.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 469,111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $22,758,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $20,694,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,304,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

