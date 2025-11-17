Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 473,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,954,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $544.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 603.21% and a negative net margin of 1,031.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,956,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,767,198.05. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $74,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 768,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,483,676.72. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 608,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 122.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

