Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinix (EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2025 – Equinix had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/30/2025 – Equinix was given a new $900.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Equinix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $940.00 to $950.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $993.00 to $995.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Equinix was given a new $917.00 price target on by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Equinix had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Equinix had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.