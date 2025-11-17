Head-To-Head Analysis: Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) vs. SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SIKA and Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIKA N/A N/A N/A Sociedad Quimica y Minera 11.29% 9.09% 4.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIKA 1 1 2 3 3.00 Sociedad Quimica y Minera 1 7 3 0 2.18

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SIKA and Sociedad Quimica y Minera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a consensus price target of $46.81, suggesting a potential downside of 21.29%. Given Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sociedad Quimica y Minera is more favorable than SIKA.

Dividends

SIKA pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SIKA and Sociedad Quimica y Minera”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIKA $13.36 billion 2.27 $1.41 billion N/A N/A Sociedad Quimica y Minera $4.23 billion 4.02 $685.12 million $1.67 35.61

SIKA has higher revenue and earnings than Sociedad Quimica y Minera.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera beats SIKA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIKA

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems. It also provides a range of technologies used for below and above-ground waterproofing, including flexible membrane systems, liquid-applied membranes, joint waterproofing systems, and waterproofing mortars and injection resins for commercial and residential basements, tunnels, bridges, and various types of water-retaining structures, such as reservoirs, storage basins, and storage tanks. In addition, the company offers flooring solutions, such as synthetic resin and cementitious systems for industrial and commercial buildings; and sealants, adhesives, tapes, and spray foams for the building facades, interior finishing, and infrastructure projects. Further, it provides repairing, reinforcing, and protective solutions for concrete structures, such as repair mortars, shrinking grouts, anchoring adhesives, protective coatings, corrosion control, and structural strengthening systems. The company serves automobile and commercial vehicle assembly, automotive aftermarket, marine vessel, industrial lamination, renewable energy, home appliance, and facade engineering industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders. In addition, the company produces lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide which are used in the production of cathode material for secondary batteries; lithium chloride; and basic lithium chemicals and lithium derivatives used in lubricating greases for heat-resistant glass, chips for the ceramic and glazing industry, and air conditioning chemicals, as well as other pharmaceutical syntheses and metal alloys. Further, it produces potassium sulfate; and potassium chloride which is used as a fertilizer for the application of potassium to different crops. Additionally, the company produces and markets industrial chemicals, such as sodium nitrate mainly used in the production of glass and explosives, metal processing and recycling, and production of insulating materials and adhesives; potassium nitrate used as a raw material to produce frits and special glass, as well as in the enamel, metal treatment, and pyrotechnic sectors; solar salts used as a thermal storage medium in solar power generation plants; and potassium chloride as an additive in oil drilling and food processing sectors. Furthermore, it is involved in the commercialization of third-party fertilizers; and exploration of copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

