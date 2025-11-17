Comparing Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) & Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -19.37% -18.28% Zimmer Biomet 10.51% 12.76% 7.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.00 million 46.74 -$19.06 million $1.26 1.81 Zimmer Biomet $8.01 billion 2.20 $903.70 million $4.04 22.05

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Zimmer Biomet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zimmer Biomet 2 9 8 1 2.40

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

