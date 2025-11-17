AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.14.

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 133,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,905. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.03 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.31.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

