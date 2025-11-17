George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$112.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

WN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$90.33 to C$94.67 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$105.33 to C$107.67 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from C$100.00 to C$101.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.39.

George Weston stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 127,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,879. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$70.92 and a 1-year high of C$93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.47.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

