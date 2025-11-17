George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$112.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.
WN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$90.33 to C$94.67 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$105.33 to C$107.67 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from C$100.00 to C$101.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.39.
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
