Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$231.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$203.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$209.31.

RY traded up C$1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$206.79. 927,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,487. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$204.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$188.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$151.25 and a one year high of C$209.06.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

