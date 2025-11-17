Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$231.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$203.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$209.31.
View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Energy Giants Amp Up Dividends—Here’s What It Means for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why These 3 Tech Stocks Could Be the Best Opportunities You’re Overlooking
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Does Insider Buying Signal Value in the WD-40 Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.