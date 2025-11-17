BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXE. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$16.10 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.10.
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
