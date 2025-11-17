BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXE. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$16.10 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.10.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extendicare

Extendicare Stock Performance

About Extendicare

TSE:EXE traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.83. 234,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,061. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$20.11.

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.