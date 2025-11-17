Hxro (HXRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351.49

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Hxro has a market cap of $1.15 million and $351.49 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92,104.86 or 1.00096573 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “HXRO (HXRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. HXRO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HXRO is 0.00196664 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $93.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hxro.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.