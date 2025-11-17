Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.07. 39,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,064. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $863.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.42 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,560,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,327.32. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn bought 4,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,160.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 36,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,830.36. The trade was a 12.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 66.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,258,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,307,000 after acquiring an additional 503,849 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cimpress by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,437,000 after purchasing an additional 619,360 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 55.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after buying an additional 329,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 139,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

