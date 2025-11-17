Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.29. 79,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 572,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.50) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.02.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,505,000 after acquiring an additional 298,100 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 1,589,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,450,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 405,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

