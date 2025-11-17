Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading 9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.4860. 298,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,627,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Lifesci Capital raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 12.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $35,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,817.99. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 725.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

