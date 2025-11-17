Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 17th (AD, BBUC, BLFY, CDTX, CUBE, KRT, LSCC, NOW, PCH, PFIS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 17th:

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Array Digital Infrastructure Inc alerts:

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Array Digital Infrastructure Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Digital Infrastructure Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.