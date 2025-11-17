Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 9,237 shares.The stock last traded at $49.71 and had previously closed at $50.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HVRRY. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Hannover Ruck from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Hannover Ruck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Hannover Ruck alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hannover Ruck

Hannover Ruck Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannover Ruck SE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Ruck

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Ruck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Ruck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.