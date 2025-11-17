Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.5140. 171,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,304,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -0.34.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,039 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $175,528.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,458.88. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 29,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $429,538.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,325,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,718,729.45. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,495. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennondale Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 202,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,430,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 707,553 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.