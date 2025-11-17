GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.94, but opened at $89.72. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $90.9410, with a volume of 5,552,977 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 5.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $88,003,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,950,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,034,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $2,715,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.