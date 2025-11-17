Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 3,529 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $3.31.

Woolworths Stock Up 3.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Woolworths Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 209.0%.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

