Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,720,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 1,663,137 shares.The stock last traded at $41.9450 and had previously closed at $43.28.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,437,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,434,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,754,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,078,000 after buying an additional 1,144,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9,266.3% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 683,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 676,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

