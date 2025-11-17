Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.35. Salzgitter shares last traded at $3.4750, with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

