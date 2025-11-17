FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells 3,807 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $152,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $223,600. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marina Cofer-Wildsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 17 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $680.85.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.24. 4,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $295.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.15 million. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FSBW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FSBW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.