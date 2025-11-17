Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 986,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 528,153 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Recruit Trading Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 27.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

