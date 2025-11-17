Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the previous session’s volume of 15,719 shares.The stock last traded at $58.14 and had previously closed at $60.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARKAY. Barclays cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Arkema Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arkema SA will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

