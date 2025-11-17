Reviewing Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) & Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Inspire Veterinary Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.55% 20.02% 7.74% Inspire Veterinary Partners -76.75% -520.34% -55.79%

Volatility and Risk

Kenvue has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 1 12 5 1 2.32 Inspire Veterinary Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kenvue and Inspire Veterinary Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kenvue currently has a consensus target price of $20.23, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Inspire Veterinary Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.46 billion 2.12 $1.03 billion $0.75 22.83 Inspire Veterinary Partners $15.29 million 0.11 -$14.26 million ($2.20) -0.21

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenvue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kenvue shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kenvue beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.