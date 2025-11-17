Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $459.46

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870.56 thousand and approximately $459.46 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00001891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00010039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN Finance (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RCN Finance has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RCN Finance is 0.00033339 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $449.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

