Gifto Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $147.04 Thousand (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $147.04 thousand and approximately $110.94 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 2,239,975,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

