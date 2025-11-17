NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Acquires $17,731.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $17,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 931,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,385.96. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Najeeb Ghauri purchased 1,714 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,970.60.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,172. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.05. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

NTWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

