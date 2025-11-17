Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Sells $6,036,048.00 in Stock

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.09. 3,840,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,815,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $167.15.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 978,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,082,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,481,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,314,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lam Research by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 623,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,491,000 after acquiring an additional 108,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,099,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.