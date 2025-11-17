Lido Staked Matic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $4.40 thousand worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 11,080,681 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 11,080,680.96481887. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.17348248 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $8,624.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

