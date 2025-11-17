Analyzing Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) & Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Monotaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monotaro and Newegg Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotaro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Newegg Commerce 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotaro 9.57% 34.43% 24.44% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotaro $1.91 billion N/A $173.82 million $0.50 27.39 Newegg Commerce $1.31 billion 1.96 -$43.33 million N/A N/A

Monotaro has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Monotaro has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monotaro beats Newegg Commerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monotaro

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products. It also provides Xbox, PlayStation, home networking, server and components, smart home products, car electronics, motorcycles and ATV, wheels and tires, home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, fitness, and sports and health products. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

