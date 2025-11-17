Tectum (TET) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Tectum (TET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Tectum has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $133.30 thousand worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,894,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,894,579.47785624 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 0.61747533 USD and is up 6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $125,535.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

