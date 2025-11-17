FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Critical Contrast

FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FXCM and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FXCM N/A N/A N/A Oppenheimer 5.88% 10.13% 2.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of FXCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

FXCM has a beta of -2.77, meaning that its share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FXCM and Oppenheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FXCM 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oppenheimer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given FXCM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FXCM is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FXCM and Oppenheimer”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FXCM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oppenheimer $1.54 billion 0.45 $71.56 million $7.45 8.91

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than FXCM.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats FXCM on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FXCM

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary and simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. It offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York. On March 23, 2023, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Global Brokerage, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. On May 19, 2023, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It offers asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, non-discretionary investment advisory and consultation services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management strategies and solutions, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, debt capital market, debt advisory and restructuring, and fund placement services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, event driven sales and trading, and portfolio and electronic trading. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwriting, market-making, trust, and discount services, as well as a cloud-based financial market. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and corporations, governments, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

