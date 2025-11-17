Request (REQ) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $119.18 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00001891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00010039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00003854 BTC.

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,417,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,417,153.83250518 with 796,695,243.53687989 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12127152 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $2,760,012.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

