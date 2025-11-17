Bancor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.15 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Bancor has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $53.64 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00001891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00010039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 115,188,102 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 115,188,101.74069733. The last known price of Bancor is 0.48720173 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $5,183,685.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

