Scotiabank Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 776,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,345. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $250.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

