PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $12.85. PACS Group shares last traded at $16.1440, with a volume of 4,443,391 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get PACS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACS Group

PACS Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PACS Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PACS Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.