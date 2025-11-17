Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $473.03, but opened at $516.48. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $511.8950, with a volume of 74,323 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elbit Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,357,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,042,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3,162.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 648,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,404,000 after buying an additional 628,236 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 610,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,438,000 after acquiring an additional 158,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

